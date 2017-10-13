Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 385,843 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Blackbaud worth $19,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 157.1% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 9.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter worth $208,000.

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) opened at 91.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69 and a beta of 0.84. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $55.88 and a one year high of $93.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.61 and its 200-day moving average is $84.21.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.12). Blackbaud had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 target price on shares of Blackbaud and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $444,955.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $351,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,725,496.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,517. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc is a cloud software company. The Company offers a range of cloud and on-premise solutions, as well as a resource network that empowers and connects organizations of all sizes. Its segments include the General Markets Business Unit (the GMBU), the Enterprise Customer Business Unit (the ECBU) and the International Business Unit (the IBU).

