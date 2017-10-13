Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 28,489 Shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,489 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Rockwell Collins worth $18,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Collins by 3,360.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,849,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,019,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,683,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,680 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,028,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $315,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,052 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,238,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,354,000 after acquiring an additional 857,884 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) opened at 134.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.73. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $135.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.34.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post $6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Collins declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 7th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Rockwell Collins news, Director Harlan Donnley Meade acquired 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.06 per share, with a total value of $100,000.02. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rockwell Collins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Collins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

