Macquarie Downgrades Tp Icap Plc (TCAP) to Neutral

Macquarie cut shares of Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 503 ($6.61) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.63) target price on shares of Tp Icap Plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Peel Hunt downgraded Tp Icap Plc to a reduce rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.72) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Tp Icap Plc from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 430 ($5.65) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Tp Icap Plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated an add rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.10) target price on shares of Tp Icap Plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 520.33 ($6.84).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.13%.

About Tp Icap Plc

TP ICAP plc, formerly Tullett Prebon plc, is a United Kingdom-based interdealer broker. The Company acts as an intermediary in the wholesale over-the-counter and exchange traded financial and commodity markets, facilitating the trading activities of its clients, in particular commercial and investment banks.

