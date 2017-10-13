LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) has been assigned a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS AG set a €242.00 ($284.71) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €243.00 ($285.88) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €241.67 ($284.31).

Get LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/lvmh-moet-hennessy-louis-vuitton-se-mc-given-a-260-00-price-target-by-berenberg-bank-analysts.html.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Company Profile

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. Its business activities are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.