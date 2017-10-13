Luby’s (LUB) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.13

News stories about Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Luby’s earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.5162435215493 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Luby’s (LUB) traded down 0.78% during trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,063 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. Luby’s has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The firm’s market cap is $74.54 million.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.72 million during the quarter. Luby’s had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. On average, analysts predict that Luby’s will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Luby’s news, insider Christopher James Pappas purchased 190,000 shares of Luby’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,470,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,517,845.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $537,700 in the last three months. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Luby’s

Luby’s, Inc, is a multi-branded company operating in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. The Company is managed through three segments: Company-owned restaurants, franchise operations, and Culinary Contract Services (CSS). The company-owned restaurants brands are Luby’s Cafeteria, Fuddruckers, and Cheeseburger in Paradise with a couple of non-core restaurant locations under other brand names.

