LSC Communications Inc (LKSD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSC Communications Inc (NASDAQ:LKSD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “LSC Communications, Inc. provides traditional and digital print, print-related services and office products which serves publishers, merchandisers and retailers. The Company’s service offering includes e-services, warehousing and fulfillment and supply chain management. LSC Communications, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LKSD. BidaskClub upgraded LSC Communications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. cut LSC Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on LSC Communications in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LSC Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

LSC Communications (LKSD) traded up 0.24% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,371 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. LSC Communications has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $574.65 million and a P/E ratio of 10.83.

LSC Communications (NASDAQ:LKSD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). LSC Communications had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LSC Communications will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $57,435.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKSD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSC Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of LSC Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc focuses on traditional and digital print, print-related services and office products. The Company’s segments are Print and Office Products. The Company, through its Print segment, provides a range of print product offerings, which include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books and directories.

