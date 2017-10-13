Lsb Industries Inc. (LXU) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Lsb Industries worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 22.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 117,842 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 22.7% during the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 561,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 103,873 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE LXU) opened at 7.12 on Friday. Lsb Industries Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $202.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 4.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.26). Lsb Industries had a net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Lsb Industries’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lsb Industries Inc. will post ($2.68) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Lsb Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

About Lsb Industries

LSB Industries, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. The Company operates through chemical business segment. It is a manufacturer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizer and other nitrogen products in North America.

