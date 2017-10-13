Loop Capital Raises HP Inc. (HPQ) Price Target to $25.00

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.01.

Shares of HP (HPQ) opened at 20.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. HP has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $20.73.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 64.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 295,936 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $5,622,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 731,502 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $14,608,094.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,309.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,127,206 shares of company stock worth $41,757,043 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in HP by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in HP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in HP by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,714 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HP

HP Inc is a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. The Company provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services.

