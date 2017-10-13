Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66.10 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.87). 96,963,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 144,980,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.10 ($0.88).

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLOY. UBS AG set a GBX 85 ($1.12) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 79 ($1.04) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Investec reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.99) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 75.02 ($0.99).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 4,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £3,216.18 ($4,228.48). Also, insider George Culmer purchased 101,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £67,048.74 ($88,152.43). Insiders have bought 111,855 shares of company stock worth $7,387,115 in the last 90 days.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.

