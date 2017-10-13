LivePerson’s (LPSN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $17.50 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LPSN. Benchmark Co. upped their price target on LivePerson from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.92.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) remained flat at $14.80 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 50,728 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. The company’s market capitalization is $871.72 million. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.33 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. LivePerson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LivePerson will post $0.10 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, Director David Vaskevitch sold 48,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $551,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dustin Dean sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $35,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,774 shares of company stock worth $1,963,593 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 59.6% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,873,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,608,000 after acquiring an additional 699,344 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter worth $5,856,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter worth $4,775,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter worth $4,207,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,102,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,123,000 after acquiring an additional 332,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc (Liveperson) is a provider of mobile and online business messaging technologies that power digital communication between brands and consumers. The Company’s segments include Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage its cloud-based LiveEngage’s intelligence engine.

