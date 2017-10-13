Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases New Stake in Sunoco Logistics Partners LP (ETP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whitnell & Co. raised its position in Sunoco Logistics Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Sunoco Logistics Partners by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Sunoco Logistics Partners by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 10,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in Sunoco Logistics Partners by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sunoco Logistics Partners by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sunoco Logistics Partners news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $18,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,031,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,890,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ETP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price target on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) traded down 0.295% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.575. 578,081 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. The company’s market cap is $20.43 billion. Sunoco Logistics Partners LP has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $27.99.

Sunoco Logistics Partners (NYSE:ETP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Sunoco Logistics Partners had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sunoco Logistics Partners LP will post $0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Sunoco Logistics Partners

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., formerly Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., owns and operates a logistics business. The Company is engaged in the transport, terminaling and storage of crude oil, refined products and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s segments include Crude Oil, Natural Gas Liquids and Refined Products.

