Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys New Stake in Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in Antero Resources Corporation by 268.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources Corporation in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Antero Resources Corporation by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources Corporation in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources Corporation by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AR. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on shares of Antero Resources Corporation in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Antero Resources Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antero Resources Corporation in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $77,781.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) traded down 0.612% on Friday, reaching $20.315. 332,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 472.442 and a beta of 0.96. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $28.10.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.55 million. Antero Resources Corporation had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corporation will post $0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources Corporation

Antero Resources Corporation is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments include the exploration, development and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil; gathering and processing; water handling and treatment, and marketing of excess firm transportation capacity.

