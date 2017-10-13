Linde AG (LIN) PT Set at €206.00 by Jefferies Group LLC

Linde AG (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €206.00 ($242.35) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LIN. DZ Bank AG reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde AG in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Independent Research GmbH set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Baader Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €174.58 ($205.39).

Linde AG (LIN) opened at 175.187 on Wednesday. Linde AG has a 1-year low of €143.10 and a 1-year high of €179.50. The company has a market cap of €32.52 billion and a PE ratio of 28.990. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €166.82 and a 200-day moving average price of €166.56.

Linde AG Company Profile

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. The companys Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

