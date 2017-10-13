LifePoint Health, Inc. (LPNT) Receives $65.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LifePoint Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPNT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.73.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPNT. BidaskClub lowered shares of LifePoint Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of LifePoint Health in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifePoint Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of LifePoint Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LifePoint Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Get LifePoint Health Inc. alerts:

Shares of LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) traded up 0.37% during trading on Friday, reaching $54.70. 359,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.14. LifePoint Health has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $70.95.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. LifePoint Health had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that LifePoint Health will post $4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William F. Carpenter III sold 17,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,504.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,616,055.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LifePoint Health by 11,671.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,351,000 after buying an additional 3,714,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LifePoint Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,388,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,969,000 after buying an additional 18,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LifePoint Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,299,000 after buying an additional 43,504 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in LifePoint Health by 83.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,994,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,934,000 after buying an additional 907,469 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in LifePoint Health by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,075,000 after buying an additional 23,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “LifePoint Health, Inc. (LPNT) Receives $65.67 Average Target Price from Analysts” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/lifepoint-health-inc-lpnt-receives-65-67-average-target-price-from-analysts.html.

About LifePoint Health

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers and post-acute facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 72 hospital campuses in 22 states, having a total of 9,424 licensed beds. It offers a range of general and specialized healthcare services to patients through a network of hospitals and outpatient facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for LifePoint Health Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifePoint Health Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.