Liberty Interactive Corporation (QVCA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:QVCA) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Interactive’s QVC division continues to benefit from the surge in online sales. The major thrust is expected to come from the growing adoption of high-end smartphones in the U.S. QVC is gradually expanding its presence in developed international markets such as Japan, Germany, Italy, and the U.K., which will enable QVC to achieve a high rate of growth. Liberty Interactive is also highly optimistic about its operations in China. We believe the $2.1 billion stock purchase deal to acquire HSN Inc. should be beneficial for Liberty Interactive. However, Liberty Interactive’s businesses remian susceptible to rapid technological changes. Persistent global economic crisis, foreign currency exchange rate risks and intense competition are other headwinds. Over the past three months, the stock price declined 4.3% as against the industry's 0.1% gain.”

QVCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Craig Hallum set a $28.00 target price on shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.89.

In other news, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $2,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $129,227.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,070.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,625,007 shares of company stock valued at $80,657,719. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QVCA. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,349,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527,707 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation in the 1st quarter worth $59,184,000. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $67,939,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation by 2,044.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,606,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $37,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Interactive Corporation

Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are primarily engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its principal businesses and assets include its subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), zulily, llc (zulily) and and Evite, Inc (Evite).

