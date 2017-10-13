Liberty Global PLC (LILA) Earns Reduce Rating from Analysts at HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a reduce rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Liberty Global PLC in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC raised their target price on Liberty Global PLC from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Macquarie lowered Liberty Global PLC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Liberty Global PLC from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of Liberty Global PLC (LILA) opened at 23.18 on Monday. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. The stock’s market cap is $3.97 billion.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ranger International Management LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 261.9% in the first quarter. Ranger International Management LP now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 60.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 989,600.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Global PLC

LiLAC Group provides various broadband services over cable distribution systems, and mobile services in Chile and Puerto Rico. It offers triple-play services consisting of video, broadband Internet, and fixed-line telephony services in 34 communities within Santiago; and 42 communities outside Santiago, including Iquique, Antofagasta, Concepción, Viña del Mar, Valparaiso, and Rancagua, as well as smaller cities across Chile.

