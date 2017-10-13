LIBERTY EXPED-A (LEXEA) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in LIBERTY EXPED-A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of LIBERTY EXPED-A worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LIBERTY EXPED-A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,587,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in LIBERTY EXPED-A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in LIBERTY EXPED-A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LIBERTY EXPED-A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,033,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LIBERTY EXPED-A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,635,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIBERTY EXPED-A Profile

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Expedia, Inc (Expedia) and Bodybuilding.com, LLC (Bodybuilding). The Company’s segments include Bodybuilding and Expedia. Bodybuilding is an Internet retailer of sports, fitness and nutritional supplements. Expedia provides travel and services to leisure and corporate travelers in the United States and abroad, as well as various media and advertising offerings to travel and non-travel advertisers.

