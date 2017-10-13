Lennox International, Inc. (LII) Receives “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $187.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LII. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lennox International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Cowen and Company upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a market perform rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $162.50) on shares of Lennox International in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $164.00) on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lennox International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.50.

Get Lennox International Inc. alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE LII) traded up 0.07% during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.21. 236,685 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.38 and a 200-day moving average of $173.58. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $140.97 and a 52 week high of $192.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 1,821.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post $7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lennox International, Inc. (LII) Receives “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/lennox-international-inc-lii-receives-hold-rating-from-stifel-nicolaus.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 11,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.75, for a total value of $1,944,330.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 181,410 shares in the company, valued at $30,975,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chris Kosel sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.51, for a total transaction of $61,943.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,270.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,216 shares of company stock worth $2,431,048. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 114.1% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 4.5% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc is a provider of climate control solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) markets. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling; Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.