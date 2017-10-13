Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Position in Liberty Global PLC (LILA)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILA) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Liberty Global PLC were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Genesis Asset Managers LLP grew its position in Liberty Global PLC by 11.1% in the second quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 8,270,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after acquiring an additional 823,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global PLC by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 143,182 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global PLC by 62.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 878,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,536,000 after acquiring an additional 337,650 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global PLC by 19.8% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 562,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 93,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Global PLC by 7.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 440,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LILA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global PLC from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Global PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on shares of Liberty Global PLC in a research report on Monday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of Liberty Global PLC (LILA) opened at 23.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42. The firm’s market cap is $3.97 billion. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $28.11.

Liberty Global PLC Company Profile

LiLAC Group provides various broadband services over cable distribution systems, and mobile services in Chile and Puerto Rico. It offers triple-play services consisting of video, broadband Internet, and fixed-line telephony services in 34 communities within Santiago; and 42 communities outside Santiago, including Iquique, Antofagasta, Concepción, Viña del Mar, Valparaiso, and Rancagua, as well as smaller cities across Chile.

