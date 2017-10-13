Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100,947.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,302,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,300,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,544,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,667,392,000 after buying an additional 186,756 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,189,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 401.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 158,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $140,100,000 after buying an additional 126,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 883,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $783,286,000 after buying an additional 93,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,220.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,121.04.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.20, for a total transaction of $2,674,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Olsavsky sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $988.90, for a total value of $2,308,092.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 1000.93 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $710.10 and a 12-month high of $1,083.31. The company has a market capitalization of $480.83 billion, a PE ratio of 254.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $970.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $965.51.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $37.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.18 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $3.59 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.
