Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.26

Headlines about Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Leap Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7865984523123 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) traded down 1.13% on Friday, reaching $5.25. 19,658 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. The stock’s market capitalization is $49.32 million. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post ($3.16) earnings per share for the current year.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, formerly HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company engages in acquiring and developing therapeutics in cancer biology. Its lead product candidates for use in clinical trials include TRX518 and DKN-01. DKN-01 is a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1 (DKK1).

