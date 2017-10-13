Lancashire Holdings Limited’s (LRE) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 625 ($8.22) price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LRE. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited from GBX 760 ($9.99) to GBX 690 ($9.07) and set an add rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited in a research report on Monday. Barclays PLC reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 631 ($8.30) price target on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 630 ($8.28) price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a GBX 610 ($8.02) price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 639.67 ($8.41).
Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) opened at 675.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.35 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 660.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 687.75. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 608.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 775.00.
Lancashire Holdings Limited Company Profile
Lancashire Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity, through its subsidiaries, is the provision of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products. The Company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lloyd’s. It underwrites worldwide, insurance and reinsurance contracts that transfer insurance risk, including risks exposed to both natural and man-made catastrophes.
