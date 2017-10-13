Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $214.00 price target on Lam Research Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lam Research Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.83.

Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) opened at 186.99 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $93.69 and a 12 month high of $189.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.48. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Lam Research Corporation had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post $12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Timothy Archer sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,106,968.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Newberry sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $120,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Lam Research Corporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Lam Research Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Lam Research Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Lam Research Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

