Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (TSE:LIF) were up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$21.16 and last traded at C$20.89. Approximately 362,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 247,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.11.

Several analysts recently commented on LIF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, CSFB raised Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

In related news, Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.69 per share, with a total value of C$56,070.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

