Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 1,250 Shares of Pentair PLC. (PNR)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) by 121.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Pentair PLC. were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,159,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,249,000 after purchasing an additional 392,842 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Pentair PLC. by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 15,200,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,470,000 after buying an additional 862,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pentair PLC. by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,152,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,662,000 after buying an additional 588,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pentair PLC. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,282,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,327,000 after buying an additional 180,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Pentair PLC. by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,133,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,087,000 after buying an additional 850,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $348,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,046. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research report on Thursday. Cowen and Company reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pentair PLC. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.15.

Shares of Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) traded up 0.422% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.185. The stock had a trading volume of 203,738 shares. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.661 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average is $64.79. Pentair PLC. has a 12 month low of $53.80 and a 12 month high of $70.51.

Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Pentair PLC. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 12.86%. Pentair PLC.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC. will post $3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Pentair PLC.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.71%.

Pentair PLC. Company Profile

Pentair, Inc (Pentair) is a focused diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates in two segments: Water & Fluid Solutions and Technical Products. Water & Fluid Solutions is providing products and systems used worldwide in the movement, storage and treatment of water. Technical Products is engaged in the global enclosures and thermal management markets, designing and manufacturing standard, modified and custom enclosures that house and protect sensitive electronics and electrical components and protect the people that use them.

