Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Vetr lowered Kohl’s Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.51 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $39.00 price objective on Kohl’s Corporation and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised Kohl’s Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.90.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE KSS) opened at 42.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.90. Kohl’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Kohl’s Corporation had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Corporation will post $3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Kohl’s Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s Corporation by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 837,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,361,000 after purchasing an additional 98,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 349,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 420,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after acquiring an additional 96,175 shares during the period. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

About Kohl’s Corporation

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company operates approximately 1,154 Kohl’s department stores, a Website (www.Kohls.com), approximately 12 FILA outlets, and approximately three Off-Aisle clearance centers. The Company’s stores and Website sell moderately-priced private label and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

