Koch Industries Inc. Has $852,000 Holdings in WebMD Health Corp. (WBMD)

Koch Industries Inc. boosted its position in shares of WebMD Health Corp. (NASDAQ:WBMD) by 11,780.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 859,182 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. owned approximately 2.37% of WebMD Health Corp. worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HPM Partners LLC grew its stake in WebMD Health Corp. by 0.3% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WebMD Health Corp. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in WebMD Health Corp. by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WebMD Health Corp. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in WebMD Health Corp. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get WebMD Health Corp. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/koch-industries-inc-has-852000-holdings-in-webmd-health-corp-wbmd.html.

WebMD Health Corp. (NASDAQ WBMD) traded up 0.02% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.48. 3,214,195 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average is $58.11. WebMD Health Corp. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WebMD Health Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WebMD Health Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of WebMD Health Corp. to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

WebMD Health Corp. Company Profile

WebMD Health Corp. is a provider of health information services. The Company provides its services to consumers, physicians and other healthcare professionals through its Websites, mobile applications and health-focused publications. Advertisers and sponsors use The WebMD Health Network to reach and engage healthcare professionals and consumers who are interested in healthy living, wellness, diseases and conditions, and other health-related topics.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WebMD Health Corp. (NASDAQ:WBMD).

Receive News & Ratings for WebMD Health Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WebMD Health Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.