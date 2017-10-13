Koch Industries Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (EBAY)

Koch Industries Inc. grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7,308.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,283,565 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266,239 shares during the period. eBay makes up about 0.3% of Koch Industries Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Koch Industries Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of eBay worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,837 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ EBAY) traded up 0.47% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.27. 3,781,259 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $39.28.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The e-commerce company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post $2.00 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS AG set a $40.00 price objective on eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.66.

In other news, SVP Harry A. Lawton III sold 34,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,219,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $382,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,476.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,238 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,297. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

