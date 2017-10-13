Koch Industries Inc. Buys Shares of 1,807,460 PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (BKLN)

Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSE:BKLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,807,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,669,000. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II comprises 10.8% of Koch Industries Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solaris Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 0.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 12,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 0.7% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 145.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the period.

Get PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II alerts:

WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/koch-industries-inc-buys-shares-of-1807460-powershares-exchange-traded-fund-trust-ii-bkln.html.

PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (BKLN) traded down 0.09% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.20. 756,565 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $23.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0701 per share. This is an increase from PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSE:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.