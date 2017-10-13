Knowles Corporation (KN) vs. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Critical Contrast

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Knowles Corporation and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knowles Corporation -2.44% 6.98% 4.62% Hewlett Packard Enterprise 0.29% 9.04% 3.72%

Risk & Volatility

Knowles Corporation has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hewlett Packard Enterprise pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Knowles Corporation does not pay a dividend. Hewlett Packard Enterprise pays out 371.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Knowles Corporation and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knowles Corporation $867.60 million 1.61 $141.10 million ($0.23) -68.00 Hewlett Packard Enterprise $48.29 billion 0.50 $6.92 billion $0.07 211.46

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Knowles Corporation. Knowles Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hewlett Packard Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Knowles Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Knowles Corporation and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knowles Corporation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hewlett Packard Enterprise 2 16 11 0 2.31

Knowles Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.61%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.62%. Given Knowles Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Knowles Corporation is more favorable than Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise beats Knowles Corporation on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knowles Corporation

Knowles Corporation is a global supplier of micro-acoustic, audio processing and specialty component solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Consumer Electronics (MCE) and Specialty Components (SC). MCE designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies used in mobile handsets, wearables and other consumer electronic devices. SC specializes in the design and manufacture of specialized electronic components used in medical and life science applications, as well as solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and a range of other markets. It has sales, support and engineering facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, and manufacturing facilities in Asia. It also offers acoustics components used in hearing aids, as well as high-end oscillators (timing devices) and capacitors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT). The Software segment allows its customers to automate IT operations to simplify, accelerate and secure business processes and drives the analytics that turn raw data into actionable knowledge. The Financial Services segment enables flexible IT consumption models, financial architectures and customized investment solutions for its customers. The Corporate Investments segment includes Hewlett Packard Labs and certain business incubation projects, among others.

