KLX Inc. (KLXI) Holdings Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of KLX Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXI) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,566,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,625 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.03% of KLX worth $78,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLX by 16,238.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,303,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,777,000 after buying an additional 6,265,148 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLX by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,620,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,117,000 after buying an additional 1,009,575 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,567,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KLX by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,675,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,593,000 after buying an additional 708,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KLX by 491.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 411,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after buying an additional 342,392 shares in the last quarter.

Get KLX Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLXI shares. BidaskClub upgraded KLX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of KLX in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of KLX in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/klx-inc-klxi-holdings-increased-by-fmr-llc.html.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. KLX had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

KLX Profile

KLX Inc (KLX) is the distributor and service provider of aerospace fasteners and consumables. The Company offers ranges of aerospace hardware and consumables and inventory management services across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Aerospace Solutions Group (ASG) and Energy Services Group (ESG).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLX Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXI).

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.