KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) Shares Sold by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. L.P. were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 464.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,128,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,399,000 after buying an additional 4,220,481 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 372,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 880,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after buying an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 23.1% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 269,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 50,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 7.9% during the second quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 402,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 29,420 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

In other KKR & Co. L.P. news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,001,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,303.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) opened at 20.03 on Friday. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. KKR & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $365.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. L.P. will post $2.53 EPS for the current year.

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

