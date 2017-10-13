Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s share price traded down NaN during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $0.00. 2,615,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of Infinity from the average session volume of 0 shares.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/kitov-pharmaceuticals-holdings-ltd-ktov-stock-price-down-nan.html.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Company Profile

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd is an Israel-based company that develops non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs that treat pain without raising blood pressure, thus avoiding the increased risk of heart attacks, strokes or death.

Receive News & Ratings for Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.