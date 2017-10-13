Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Merck & makes up about 1.3% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Merck & were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Merck & by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 177,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Merck & by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 32,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of Merck & by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,500,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) opened at 63.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $63.70. Merck & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.29 and a 1-year high of $66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Merck & (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Merck & had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Company, Inc. will post $3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Merck &’s payout ratio is 76.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Merck & in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Merck & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Merck & in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Merck & in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Merck & in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Merck & Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

