Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) Downgraded by Desjardins to “Hold”

Desjardins cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Desjardins currently has C$20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$19.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s FY2017 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.
KL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Saturday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.25 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%.
In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, Director Eric S. Sprott purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,914,000.00. Also, Director Eric S. Sprott purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,144,000.00. Insiders acquired 1,205,650 shares of company stock worth $16,730,856 over the last quarter.
