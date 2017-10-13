Kirby Corporation (KEX) Position Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Kirby Corporation worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kirby Corporation by 12,366.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $353,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963,536 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kirby Corporation by 46.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,817,000 after purchasing an additional 562,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kirby Corporation by 102.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 297,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kirby Corporation by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $293,445,000 after purchasing an additional 208,693 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kirby Corporation by 11.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,285,000 after purchasing an additional 195,368 shares during the period.

Shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) opened at 66.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84. Kirby Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $74.50.

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.85 million. Kirby Corporation had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 6.41%. Kirby Corporation’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kirby Corporation will post $1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kirby Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Kirby Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Kirby Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kirby Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

Kirby Corporation Company Profile

Kirby Corporation is a domestic tank barge operator, transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts and in Alaska and Hawaii. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in two segments: Marine Transportation and Diesel Engine Services.

