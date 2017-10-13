Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kindred Biosciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.3692412158454 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ KIN) opened at 8.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The company’s market capitalization is $226.87 million.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post ($1.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Aegis started coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies for pets. The Company’s product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats and horses. The Company is developing product candidates for over 20 indications and focused on small molecule products and canine and feline biologics products.

