Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Stake Lessened by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kimco Realty Corporation worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,368,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,119,000 after buying an additional 1,506,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,704,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,811,000 after buying an additional 386,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,014,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,570,000 after buying an additional 595,684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,220,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,251,000 after buying an additional 2,408,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,781,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,831,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimco Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty Corporation in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty Corporation from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty Corporation in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Kimco Realty Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Kimco Realty Corporation had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $292.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Kimco Realty Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.41%.

Kimco Realty Corporation Profile

Kimco Realty Corporation is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development and operation of open-air shopping centers, which are anchored generally by discount department stores, grocery stores or drugstores. As of June 30, 2017, the Company had interests in 510 shopping center properties, including 84 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), located in 32 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

