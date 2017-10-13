Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.04

Media headlines about Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Keysight Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 44.6024163779933 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $832.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.38 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 58,931 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $2,453,886.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Gasparian sold 2,677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $111,523.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,626. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc is a measurement company engaged in providing electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries. The Company provides electronic design and test instruments and systems and related software, software design tools and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment and operation of electronics equipment.

