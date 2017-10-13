KeyCorp Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Wednesday.

VZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Verizon Communications (NYSE VZ) opened at 48.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $197.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.56. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $54.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.84 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post $3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $29,676.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,717.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,830 shares of company stock valued at $88,828. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 123,976 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $6,094,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 177,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

