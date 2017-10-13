OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for OMNOVA Solutions in a report released on Monday. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get OMNOVA Solutions Inc. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of OMNOVA Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OMNOVA Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

WARNING: “KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/keycorp-equities-analysts-raise-earnings-estimates-for-omnova-solutions-inc-omn.html. OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.12 million. OMNOVA Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 22.71%. OMNOVA Solutions’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMN. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,406,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,627,000 after purchasing an additional 420,349 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMNOVA Solutions Company Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc is a provider of emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals and engineered surfaces for commercial, industrial and residential end uses. The Company’s segments include Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of emulsion polymers and specialty chemicals based on styrene butadiene, styrene butadiene acrylonitrile, styrene butadiene vinyl pyridine, nitrile butadiene, polyvinyl acetate, acrylic, styrene acrylic, vinyl acrylic, glyoxal, fluorochemical and bio-based chemistries.

Receive News & Ratings for OMNOVA Solutions Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.