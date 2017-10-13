Kellogg Company (K) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,391 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 target price on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 70.22% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.74%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company is a manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The Company’s principal products are ready-to-eat cereals and convenience foods, such as cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles and veggie foods.

