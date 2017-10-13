Keel Point LLC Maintains Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB)

Keel Point LLC continued to hold its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Keel Point LLC owned 0.07% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $101,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 263.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE BHLB) traded down 0.26% during trading on Friday, reaching $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,559 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $102.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post $2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, EVP Richard M. Marotta sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $316,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,386.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at $331,129. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc (Berkshire) is a holding company for Berkshire Bank (the Bank) and Berkshire Insurance Group. Berkshire offers a range of deposit, lending, insurance and wealth management products to retail, commercial, not-for-profit and municipal customers in its market areas. Berkshire product offerings also include retail and commercial electronic banking, commercial cash management and commercial interest rate swaps.

