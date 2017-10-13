Keel Point LLC Has $2,193,000 Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Keel Point LLC held its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 39.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 100.0% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

In other news, insider Brian R. Morrow sold 6,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $402,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 15,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $945,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) traded up 0.11% during trading on Friday, reaching $63.35. 863,666 shares of the company traded hands. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $69.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post $3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. The Company is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,340 locations in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, as of January 28, 2017.

