Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co. (KYN) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co. (NYSE:KYN) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,970 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Kayne Anderson MLP Investment worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Investment by 15.7% during the second quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Investment by 21.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Investment by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co. (KYN) opened at 17.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $22.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return by investing at least 85% of its total assets in energy-related master limited partnerships and their affiliates (MLPs) and in other companies that operate assets used in the gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining or marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal.

