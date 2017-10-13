Kase Lukman Lawal Buys 5,700 Shares of Erin Energy Corp (ERN) Stock

Erin Energy Corp (NYSE:ERN) major shareholder Kase Lukman Lawal purchased 5,700 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $14,763.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,605,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,748,553.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kase Lukman Lawal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Erin Energy Corp alerts:

On Saturday, July 22nd, Kase Lukman Lawal purchased 1,700 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $4,403.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Kase Lukman Lawal purchased 1,000 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400.00.

On Saturday, October 14th, Kase Lukman Lawal purchased 2,000 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,880.00.

On Friday, October 13th, Kase Lukman Lawal purchased 2,300 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $5,612.00.

On Saturday, September 30th, Kase Lukman Lawal purchased 1,350 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $3,145.50.

On Friday, September 29th, Kase Lukman Lawal purchased 2,303 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,296.90.

On Thursday, September 28th, Kase Lukman Lawal acquired 600 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,332.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Kase Lukman Lawal acquired 1,950 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,173.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Kase Lukman Lawal acquired 1,600 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,016.00.

On Saturday, September 2nd, Kase Lukman Lawal acquired 2,600 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,162.00.

Shares of Erin Energy Corp (ERN) traded down 5.17% during trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. 28,760 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $586.46 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13. Erin Energy Corp has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Kase Lukman Lawal Buys 5,700 Shares of Erin Energy Corp (ERN) Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/kase-lukman-lawal-buys-5700-shares-of-erin-energy-corp-ern-stock.html.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Erin Energy Corp stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Erin Energy Corp (NYSE:ERN) by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Erin Energy Corp worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Erin Energy Corp Company Profile

Erin Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on energy resources in Africa. It is focused on exploration for and production of hydrocarbons where commercial reserves have been found and developed. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s asset portfolio consisted of seven licenses across four countries covering an area of approximately five million acres (approximately 19,000 square kilometers).

Receive News & Ratings for Erin Energy Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erin Energy Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.