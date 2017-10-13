Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $8.52 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Oracle Corporation accounts for about 1.3% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle Corporation were worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle Corporation by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,195,917 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,495,769,000 after buying an additional 1,187,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Oracle Corporation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,750,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,397,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,879 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in Oracle Corporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 41,561,715 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,854,068,000 after purchasing an additional 156,122 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oracle Corporation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 41,235,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,839,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Oracle Corporation by 6,353.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,640,774 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $831,551,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle Corporation from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Oracle Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.37.

Shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL) opened at 48.23 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $201.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Oracle Corporation had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. Oracle Corporation’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 76,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $3,758,447.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $37,845,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 783,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,537,075.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,055,776 shares of company stock worth $52,673,112 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

