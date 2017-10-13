Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) Given a $97.00 Price Target at Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company set a $97.00 price objective on Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation boosted their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ KALU) traded up 0.24% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.54. The company had a trading volume of 115,544 shares. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $108.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average is $90.29.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.46. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post $5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP John Malcolm Donnan sold 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.39, for a total value of $487,919.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $614,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,696 shares of company stock worth $2,662,349. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 12,449.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,174,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,811,000 after purchasing an additional 50,201 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 5.7% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 663,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,727,000 after purchasing an additional 35,723 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 4.3% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 563,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The Company operates in the Fabricated Products segment. The Company’s Fabricated Products segment focuses on producing rolled, extruded and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive and general engineering products that include consumer durables, electronics, electrical and machinery and equipment applications.

