Just Eat PLC (JE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Just Eat PLC (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a GBX 895 ($11.77) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat PLC in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Just Eat PLC in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 747 ($9.82) price objective on shares of Just Eat PLC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Just Eat PLC from GBX 780 ($10.26) to GBX 825 ($10.85) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.26) price objective on shares of Just Eat PLC in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat PLC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 730.07 ($9.60).

In other news, insider David Buttress sold 784,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 636 ($8.36), for a total value of £4,990,367.64 ($6,561,093.40).

Just Eat PLC Company Profile

Just Eat plc is a United Kingdom-based operator of digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The Company’s segments include the UK, Australia & New Zealand, Established Markets and Developing Markets. The Established Markets includes Benelux, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway and Switzerland.

