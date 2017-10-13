JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 24,144 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 24,144 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of OceanFirst Financial Corp. worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 680,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 37,505 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 2,366.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,946 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCFC. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

In related news, Director Steven E. Brady sold 3,825 shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $95,204.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,035.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial Corp.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for OceanFirst Bank (the Bank). The Company is a savings and loan holding company. The Bank’s principal business is attracting retail and business deposits in the communities surrounding its branch offices and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of single-family, owner-occupied residential mortgage loans, and commercial real estate and other commercial loans.

